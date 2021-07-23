See 12 Legendary Musical Acts at SPAC for Just $20

SPAC is offering $20 admission to see Zac Brown Band, Lynyrd Skynyrd and the Jonas Brothers, to name a few.

How excited are most people about the fact that live music is back? I won't speak for everyone, but I can't wait to see some great shows before the year is over and the fact that I can see some of the biggest names in music for twenty bucks, let's say I'm beyond excited!!!

According to News 10, the Saratoga Performing Arts Center has announced that they are rolling out the "welcome back red carpet" for live music fans with the Return to Live promotion. The promotion starts next week and will give concertgoers a chance to go "All-In".

"All-In", means $20 admission to see:

Daryl Hall & John Oates

Lindsey Stirling

King Crimson

James Taylor & His All-Star Band

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Alanis Morissette

Outlaw Music Festival

Maroon 5

The Black Crowes

Flogging Molly & Violent Femmes

Jonas Brothers

Zac Brown Band

The Zac Brown Band for 20 BUCKS!! YES Please!! Zac Brown will be at SPAC on Sunday, October 3, and told News 10 about how excited they are to be returning to the stage, "We couldn’t be more excited to get back out on the road. It’s been a long, difficult year for everyone and we’re fired up to be reuniting with our crew, sharing new music with our fans, and celebrating a brand new world."

The Return to Live promotion kicks off next week, with T-Mobile/Sprint customers getting early access to tickets starting at noon on Tuesday July 27th. The "All-In" tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday July 28th at noon and will cost $20 per ticket while supplies last. (The $20 tickets includes all taxes and fees.) Get all show and ticket information online here.

