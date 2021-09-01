2 New Paltz Businesses Temporarily Close

Small businesses across the Hudson Valley are doing everything they can to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's been a tough 18 months for some of our favorite local businesses in the mid-Hudson region. The pandemic made it increasingly difficult for these businesses to keep their doors open, whether it be from being short-staffed, COVID outbreaks or, being short on supplies.

Hudson Valley restaurants seem to be hit the hardest with many decided to temporarily close during the week so their staff can take a much-needed break.

Earlier this week, Mill House Brewing Company in Poughkeepsie announced they will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays in September.

It looks like businesses in Ulster County are following suit.

P&G's Cornerstone announced on Facebook that starting on Wednesday, September 1st, 2021 they will be closed on Wednesday. In the post, P&G's wrote:

Our team at P&G's has been working long hours while we have been short staffed since we re-opened for indoor dining in June. We cannot thank our staff enough for the efforts during this time. Unfortunatly until we can add a few more team members in our kitchen we will only be able to open 6 days a week. As soon as we add these members we plan to be back to being open every day. Thank you for your loyalty and understanding!!

Grinds & Grains in New Paltz was also temporarily closed this week sharing on Facebook:

All of us at G&G would like to thank all of our customers and friends for a wonderful summer. We've been so busy and are thankful for everyone's patience while we try to work through all the unknowns over these past 18 months.

G&G plans to re-open on Thursday, September 2nd.

