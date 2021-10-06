2 Hudson Valley Towns Top UFO Visitor List

You have probably heard a story or two about a UFO sighting around the Hudson Valley.

If you're not familiar with the area, let us inform you...the Hudson Valley is also known as the "Area 51 of the east coast" according to some researchers. There was a documentary released in 2021 on Discover + called "Alien Invasion: Hudson Valley" where experts investigated thousands of UFO and alien encounters.

According to New York Upstate, UFO sightings doubled last year across New York State. New York Upstate obtained its data from the National UFO Reporting Center, which collects sightings all across the US.

After the data was broken down, they report that the following cities were the cities in which the most UFO sightings happened during 2020:

Rochester - 10 reports

West Chazy - 8 reports

Buffalo - 8 reports

Utica - 6 reports

Carmel - 3 reports

Kingston - 3 reports

The Hudson Valley makes 2 appearances on the list in Ulster County and Putnam County. Back in the 90s, areas near Carmel and Dutchess County were hot spots for UFO activity.

Pine Bush has been known to have a rich UFO, paranormal history. The Discovery + documentary mentioned above was filmed mostly in Orange County town, gathering stories from locals about UFOs and unsettling paranormal happenings.

As for 2021, we'll have to wait for the end of the year wrap-up to gather the UFO sighting data. But taking a quick look at the National UFO Reporting Center, the last Hudson Valley UFO sighting was in Cornwallville in Greene County on September 12th, 2021. The report reads that the person saw a "Cigar-shaped flash of light Quarter mile ahead at 5:47am."

Have you had a UFO experience?

