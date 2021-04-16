100’s of New Yorkers Flood Cuomo Impeachment Hotline

The firm handling complaint messages and emails left by vexed New Yorkers say they've been inundated with claims against the much maligned Governor of New York State, Andrew Cuomo. The voicemails and emails - estimated to be in the hundreds - will take months to listen to and read. Once that work is done, the firm handling the investigation could, in theory, begin the process of attempting to impeach the Governor. The last time a governor was impeached in New York was 1913.

Approximately a month ago, a hotline was created so that anyone who wanted to make a sexual harassment claim against Governor Andrew Cuomo could do so. As of now, the number of women who have publicly come forth with their claims is nearing double-digits.

Just a few weeks ago, the law firm of Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP set up an "impeachment hotline" where they're able keep track of voicemails from New Yorkers who have made claims against Cuomo for any number of reasons.

Anyone who wants to provide information for the Assembly investigation may contact Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP either by email at NY.Assembly.Investigation@davispolk.com or by phone (212) 450-3600.

According to sources, the various voicemail and email claims that attorneys are currently sifting through range from "sexual harassment claims to COVID nursing home deaths and extends to controversies surrounding his book about the pandemic, and his family gaining special access to COVID testing."

The hotlines for set up sexual harassment information is:

(212) 225-3100 (voice messages)

(518) 545-0870 (text messages)

Email: independent.investigations@ag.ny.gov