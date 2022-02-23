1 New York Town Among ‘Least Educated’ in United States

A new list discovered the 50 "least educated" Zip codes in the nation. One town from New York ranked near the top of the list.

Earlier this week 24/7 Wall St. released a list of "The Least Educated ZIP Codes in the Country."

About 32 percent of American adults older than 25 have at least a bachelor’s degree. However, across the nation, there are some ZIP codes where less than 5 percent of adults have a degree from college.

24/7 Wall St used education data from the U.S. Census Bureau to figure out the least educated ZIP codes in the United States. One ZIP code from New York made the list.

"To determine America’s least educated ZIP codes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed five-year estimates of the percentage of adults 25 years and over with at least a bachelor’s degree from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey," Samuel Stebbins states in his article about the website's methodology.

One ZIP code in New York made the list. 24/7 Wall St ranked the 50 "Least Educated ZIP Codes" and the New York Zip code ranked 22. That Zip code is:

12929 --- Dannemora, New York

Dannemora is in Clinton County.

You may recall Dannemora because that's where David Sweat and Richard Matt escaped from a maximum-security prison in 2015 using power tools and going through a manhole.

3.6% of adults living in Dannemora have at least a bachelor’s degree.

Nearly 4,000 live in Dannemora

77.1% of adults living in Dannemora have at least a high school diploma or equivalent

The estimated unemployment rate between 2015-2019 in Dannemora is 8.3%