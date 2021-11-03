A man drove his car into a Hudson Valley supermarket and injured one shopper.

On Monday around 2:25 p.m., the Orangetown Police Department responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a vehicle, person and a supermarket.

A 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 77-year-old man from New City drove up onto the curb of the Pearl River ShopRite, police say.

The Cherokee hit the front of the store and a 74-year-old woman from Orangeburg, officials say. The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Nyack Montiefoire hospital and released, according to police.

No other injuries were reported. It's unclear how much damage was done to ShopRite.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone who may have additional information is asked to contact the Orangetown Police Department at 845-359-3700.

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

