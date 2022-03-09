1 Dead, Students Injured After Bus Crashes With NYSP Car Head-On

Police are trying to figure out what caused a school bus and New York State Police car to collided head-on in the Hudson Valley. One school official was killed and students were injured.

One school official is dead and students injured after a New York State Police car and school bus collided in Dutchess County. Officials say it happened around 3:15 Tuesday afternoon along State Route 55 in LaGrange.

On Tuesday, March 8 at approximately 3:12 p.m., a New York State Police patrol vehicle and an Arlington School district bus were involved in a fatal motor vehicle crash on State Route 55 and South Cross Road.

The New York State Police patrol vehicle and an Arlington School district bus collided head-on on Route 55.

An adult aid was pronounced deceased on scene by responding Lagrange Fire Department paramedics, police say.

The aids name has not been released.

“Tonight we grieve as a community following the death of an aide as the result a motor vehicle crash involving an Arlington School district bus and a State Police patrol vehicle. We pray for all of the families involved," Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said in a statement. "Dutchess County Emergency Response provided support at the accident scene earlier today and will continue to work with the New York State Police as needed in the accident investigation. Mental health support is also available for families and community members at our 24/7 HELPLINE at 845-485-9700. ”

Two adult students were on the bus at the time of the crash and were transported to MidHudson Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

The parents of those students have been notified, according to New York State Police.

The bus driver and Trooper were transported to local area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

"This investigation remains ongoing and updates will be provided as new information becomes available," New York State Police said in a press release.