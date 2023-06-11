1 Cup, 2 Cups, 3 Cups, 4: Studies Show Coffee’s Health Benefits

Everyday millions of Americans wake-up everyday to begin their new days and for many of us we need a dose of 'ole reliable' to get our motors going and get started in the morning. Coffee; coffee is by far one of the most popular drinks in America as evidence by the fact that millions of cups are made, purchased and consumed on a daily basis.

So for the coffee lovers out there (myself included) you're going to love this because recent health studies have shown that drinking coffee actually poses some great health benefits.

Health Benefits of Drinking Coffee

Health benefits sounds like such a vague term but here we're going to get specific. Specifically some research has shown that coffee can have positive effects towards the most important muscle in the human body; your heart. An article from Spectrum News sited information stated by the American College of Cardiology that...

drinking two to three cups of coffee per day was associated with a 10 to 15% decrease in heart conditions, such as coronary heart disease and heart failure.

In addition, the same article also quoted Dr. Anila Khaliq, a doctor for more than 20 years and currently works with Garnett Health Doctors of Middletown and she stated that coffee has strong links to 'decreased risk of Parkinson’s disease and increased lifespan'.

If those benefits to coffee aren't enough, there are still many more. In a report by Healthline they list numerous other benefits tied to coffee including 'lower risk of type 2 diabetes, lower risk of depression, protection against liver conditions'. Lastly and this one is probably the most obvious but coffee does give an energy boost, hence why we drink it i the morning.

Ruining the Benefits of Coffee

So as we can see the links to benefits that coffee possesses are incredibly beneficial, however we do have to keep one thing in mind. These studies linked to coffee are referencing coffee as JUST coffee, plain, nothing added, no cream, no sugar, no nada. When we take things like milk, cream, sugar, special flavors and add it into our coffee, those additives negatively impact the health benefits of having coffee in the first place.

With that being said, sugar is arguably as much as or even more popular than coffee and the same things goes for flavored coffee creamers and things of that nature. Adding these things to your coffee is okay as long as you do it in moderation. Let's be real, does anyone need 10 sugars or 8 pumps of hazelnut in their coffee from Dunkin? In order to get all the full benefits of coffee, you're best bet is to enjoy it straight black or with a splash of milk.

Again moderation is key here; you don't need to be afraid to add sugar or flavors to your coffee, you just don't need that much of it. Anyway, for those that want to read about some more interesting statistics about coffee, follow the link here.

