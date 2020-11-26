Zoom Extends Time Limit Just in Time for Thanksgiving

As I'm sure you know by this point, Thanksgiving is going to be a little different this year.

For instance the latest news out of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's office is that Thanksgiving gathering should be limited to 10 people per-household or just your immediate family. Cuomo said in a statement:

"Thanksgiving is a week away. LARGE INDOOR DINNERS will spread COVID. Limit Thanksgiving to your immediate household. Gatherings over 10 people are not permitted. Spread thanks, not COVID."

Many of those celebrating around the states are scrambling to get their Thanksgiving plans in order. This mostly includes setting up a family and friends video chat schedule.

Zoom has become the go-to website and app when it comes to video conferences for work or just catching up with friends and family. If you aren't a Zoom member then you've probably learned the hard way that there is a time limit.

Well it looks like the higher-ups at Zoom are feeling a little festive this year. Since there are so many changes when it comes to Thanksgiving and to ensure that we have a safe holiday while still being able to talk to our loved ones, they've decided to extend said time limit.

According to CNN, the " 40-minute time limit it usually has on its free meetings will be lifted globally on November 26 (Thanksgiving Day)." Those users looking to video conference with family will have until 6 am November 27th to connect.

Lets use this extended time wisely and leave the politics to Twitter or a Facebook status.

Stay safe and Happy Thanksgiving!