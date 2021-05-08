Zeus Brewing Co. Honors Fallen Hudson Valley Firefighter

A Dutchess County brewery is brewing up something special for a fallen Hudson Valley firefighter.

Back on May 5th of 2015, Poughkeepsie firefighter Tim "Timbo" Gunther made the ultimate sacrifice while serving his Hudson Valley community. Zeus Brewery in the City of Poughkeepsie has created a new brew that will be available to the public on Wednesday, May 5th 2021 in honor of the fallen hero.

According to the Zeus Brewing Co. Facebook page the limited edition brew is a "thirst quenching" blonde ale called PK’S BRAVEST: 2ND ALARM . The new brew will not only be available in a beautifully designed can, but will also be available on tap.

Zeus also explains that a portion of the proceeds will be donated in Tim Gunther honor to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

There will be a limit of 3, 4-packs per customer and all are welcomed to join Zeus Brewery Co. and "raise a glass in honor of Tim and all of Poughkeepsie’s Bravest!"

This isn't the first time Zeus has created a beer for a great cause. Back in February of 2021, Zeus released a beer called PK's Finest in honor of fallen detective John Falcone. The Hazy Pale Ale sold out immediately and a portion of the proceeds went to DC 10-13 Foundation.

The DC 10-13 Foundation, according to their website, is an organization that is "committed to helping all members of law enforcement and their families who may be suffering financial hardship or illness."

Zeus Brewing Co. is located at 178 Main Street in Poughkeepsie and is open Tuesday through Thursday from 3 PM until 9 PM, Friday from 3 PM to 10 PM and Saturday and Sunday from 12 PM to 10 PM.

