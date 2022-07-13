Have you ever come across a town in the Hudson Valley that you have never heard of? Some Hudson Valley towns date back to the early 1600s. There is an extensive amount of history in each town which has its own, unique story to tell.

What happens when you come across a new town but it's considered to be empty?

Visitors may consider this Ulster County town to be lifeless while others consider it to be a sanctuary.

It's quite possible that the main reason why this New York town is rated one of the best places to live may be because there aren't that many residents there. I came across a historic mile marker while I was in a town in Ulster County. I was drawn to the story behind it.

Have you heard of this mysterious town?

Zena is located in Ulster County on the outskirts of Woodstock, NY. Known for being a "wealthy area", I was shocked when I came across this cute, little hamlet. During my drive through Zena, I came across a historical marker and was intrigued. It was named, "Zena-Waghkonk."

It provided a story on it as well. "Zena was called Waghkonk or Awaghkonk, Indian for low meadows or marsh. Dutch translated it to Van Daal or Valley." According to local residents, there aren't any stores in this area. This firehouse is the main point of his charming hamlet.

Have you ever been to Zena, NY before?

If you're in or around Zena, be sure to check out all the unique experiences and opportunities that await in Woodstock, NY.

According to Niche.com, Zena is rated "one of the best places to live in New York." Bestplaces.net have also described Zena as "best places to live."

Have you ever heard of Zena? Will you visit this hamlet? Share with us below.

