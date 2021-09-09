Your Last Chances to Get to the Stormville Flea Market

September is here, and in just a couple of weeks it will officially be fall. It’s kind of bittersweet. Saying goodbye to the lazy days of summer is never easy, but there are so many cool things happening during the fall months that it helps.

One of the things I miss the most when summer ends is going to flea markets. And everybody know that one of the best flea markets in the state is the Stormville Airport Flea Market. Which brings me to the point of this article. There are only a few dates left for you to head to Stormville and check out the flea market. And after that, we’ll have to wait until next year.

This Saturday, Sept. 11, it’s the Ultimate Family Yard Sale from 9AM - 3PM. It’s a great chance to get out and recycle the things our friends and neighbors are selling. It’s always a fun time and who knows what treasures you might discover? The Stormville Flea Market will also be open on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 9 and 10, and then the last date of the season will be on Saturday, Nov. 6.

If you haven’t been to the Stormville Antique Show and Flea Market, you’ll definitely want to check it out, but you don’t have too many more chances. Before you know it we’ll be thinking about Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas Shopping. Sorry to remind you of this, but it will be here before you know it. So, enjoy these last days of summer, and the final flea markets of the season.

