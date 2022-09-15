Your First Peek Inside the New Resorts World Casino in Newburgh

A gambler's paradise will soon open in Newburgh and from the looks of it, it's going to be spectacular.

By the end of the year, Resorts World Hudson Valley will finally be open to the public, offering video gaming machines and sports betting to the Mid Hudson Region. Construction is still underway at the Newburgh Mall on Route 300 which will be the site of the massive 90,000-square-foot casino.

A spectacular design from William B. Tabler Architects will dazzle visitors with bold colors, lights and surprising structural elements.

williamtabler.com williamtabler.com loading...

One image shows the circular Resorts World Bet Sports Bar, which offers a 360-degree view of the gaming floor. Visitors will be able to enjoy drinks in a relaxed atmosphere while watching their favorite teams. Fans can even participate in betting action by wagering on games from their seats and the Resorts World Bet app.

williamtabler.com williamtabler.com loading...

The renderings also show cafes and shops surrounding the casino that will turn the heads of people who remember shopping at the old Newburgh Mall. Cafes and specialty shops with sleek, modern designs are all figured into the master plan.

williamtabler.com williamtabler.com loading...

The casino will consist of 1,200 "cutting-edge" slot machines and electronic table games that will allow visitors to play games like baccarat and poker on individual monitors.

williamtabler.com williamtabler.com loading...

Originally scheduled to open this summer, Resorts World Hudson Valley is now slated to welcome guests later this fall. Currently, the casino is hiring more than 300 team members to run operations once it opens.

Hiring events are taking place on Thursday, September 22 at the Galleria at Crystal Run and Saturday, October 1 at the recruitment space next to the casino on Route 300. You can apply at the Resorts World Hudson Valley website.

LEGOLAND Reveals Images of New Water Playground When LEGOLAND New York opens for its 2022 season, guests will get to experience a brand-new water playground and a few other surprises.