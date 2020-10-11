You Can Have a Champagne Movie Night Sleepover in NYC

Movies, champagne, and glamping: what more could you want?

According to Food & Wine, Collective Governors Island is putting together a glamping experience in partnership with Veuve Clicquot. The experience will be on Governors Island in New York City and is perfect for any movie lover. It's also great for us Hudson Valley residents because it's about an hour train ride away.

This glamping experience will include a stay in one of the luxurious tents from Collective Governor's Island, which is a glamping retreat company. You'll also get dining, and of course, outdoor movies. According to Food & Wine, you'll also get a "New York, We Love You" themed outdoor dinner and basket. The basket will have a keepsake picnic blanket, a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne, and truffle popcorn. The movies shown will be New York-themed. Plus, you'll get a $100 dining credit for Three Peaks Restaurant, artisan s'mores, breakfast in your tent. If you're worried about getting to Governor's Island, there's no need to stress. Your experience will also include private water transportation from Manhattan to Governors Island.

Some of the movies on the bill are Breakfast at Tiffany's, When Harry Met Sally, West Side Story, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, and Ghostbusters. Food & Wine reports that the staff is open to recommendations and is very flexible with movie showings.

This Veuve Cliquot Movie Sleepover experience starts at $399 per night and is only available through the end of October. Outdoor movies will be shown Sundays through Thursdays all at 8:30 p.m.