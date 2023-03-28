Tensions are still high over the 'Ticketmaster saga' that was the 2022 Taylor Swift Eras tour fiasco, and concerns continue to surface from artists and venues alike not only over the availability of tickets, but cost and general fees associated with purchasing tickets as well.

In fact, just today, Taylor Swift fans had their first court appearance against Ticketmaster over monopoly claims.

In the meantime though, the number 1 selling Major League Baseball team announced a major partnership in order to 'improve the ticketing experience' for their fans.

New York Yankees and StubHub Announce Strategic Partnership

With ticket availability and cost at the forefront of many minds these days, an announcement earlier today from the New York Yankees and StubHub has been receiving some mixed reviews from fans who enjoy a trip to the ballpark.

Deemed 'the official authorized ticket marketplace of the New York Yankees,' StubHub and the Yankees have entered into a partnership to improve the ticketing experience for Yankee fans.

Chief Business Officer of StubHub Cris Miller, in speaking about the partnership, referred to the Yankees as 'a global brand and entertainment destination for live events and sports enthusiasts worldwide.' He then goes on to detail that the partnership will be a shared vision to improve the ticket buying and selling experience for fans.

The full announcement from The Yankees and StubHub can be found below:

Mixed Reactions From Fans After Yankees StubHub Partnership Announcement

In the age of keyboard warriors always having something to say (mostly negative), it's no surprise that fans, both of the Yankees and otherwise, have a lot to say about the partnership.

Some expressing their concerns about ticket prices going up as a result of the partnership, others praising the move away from Ticketmaster, while a few referenced the once popular Yankees Ticket Exchange that was phased out many years ago.

For those who plan to attend games in the Bronx this season, thoughts about the new partnership? Will this change your plans to purchase tickets to catch a Yankee game?

