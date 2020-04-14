World-Famous Painter From Hudson Valley Dies From COVID-19

Coronavirus has claimed the life of a world-famous Hudson Valley artist.

Thomas L. Blackwell of Rhinebeck died on Wednesday at the Vassar Bro's Medical Center in Poughkeepsie at the age of 82, according to his obituary.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, cremation will be held privately at the Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope. Funeral arrangements being done by Zygmunt-Murtie Funeral and Cremation Service.

Blackwell is credited with starting the Photorealist movement. Photorealism is now a popular art form where a painter recreates a photograph.

In 1969, Black started a series of Photorealist paintings featuring motorcycles. One is seen above.

His work can be found at many museums including the Museum of Modern Art in New York City; the Detroit Institute of Arts; the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, DC; and the Montclair Art Museum in Montclair, New Jersey, according to the Artist Book Foundation.

Amazon is selling a book of his work, Tom Blackwell: The Complete Paintings, 1970-2014