Woodstock Film Festival Awarded Major Grant Funding Across Three Year Span

The Hudson Valley is home to some pretty significant yearly events, one of the most popular, especially lately, is the Woodstock Film Festival. For more than 20 years, the Woodstock Film Festival has provided opportunities for both emerging an established filmmakers, and promoted culture, diversity, community, educational opportunities and economic growth.

In exciting recent news, the Woodstock Film Festival will be the recipients of grant totaling nearly $50,000 per year, for three years.

Woodstock Film Festival Awarded $49,500 Per Year For Three Years From New York State Council on the Arts

Statewide, The New York State Council on the Arts has awarded $90 million since Spring 2022 to several artists and organizations, and now one of our own local programs will benefit from an award. The Woodstock Film Festival is receiving a grant award totaling $49,500 a year, for three years, in order to aid in the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector.

Established in 2000, the Woodstock Film Festival is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization that 'provides innovative mentoring and inspired educational programs benefitting filmmakers, students and diverse audiences, while serving as a powerful cultural and economic engine for New York’s Hudson Valley and beyond.'

Hailed as one of the top regional film festivals in the world, Woodstock is categorized as an Oscar®-qualifying festival in the short film categories - Live Action Short Film, Animated Short Film, and Documentary Short Film.

Officials Respond To Woodstock Film Festival Grant Award

Executive Director of the Woodstock Film Festival Meira Blaustein shared her gratitude for 'the ongoing support of organizations like ours.'

Thanks to supporters such as NYSCA, the Woodstock Film Festival can continue and grow, nurturing and supporting emerging and established filmmakers, sharing their creative voices through an annual festival and year-round programming to promote culture, diversity, community, educational opportunities, and economic growth.

Governor Hochul echoed the sentiments, citing the 'historic commitment' this year to the arts sector as being part of a continued recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Highlights and information from this past year's Woodstock Film Festival can be found here. The 24th Annual Woodstock Film Festival will run from Sept. 27 - Oct. 1, 2023

