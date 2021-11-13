Woman Jumps Bronx Zoo Lion Exhibit And Throws $100s In The Air

Does this all sound a bit familiar? NBC says that a woman with a blond wig and a bright red dress jumped over a barrier at the Bronx Zoo's lion exhibit Thursday afternoon. Apparently, she came bearing gifts as well. Witnesses say the woman proceeded to toss roses and one hundred dollar bills at one of the lions at the exhibit. But as if this wasn't all odd enough, witnesses claim she seemed to address the animal like it was an old acquaintance. Has the infamous Lion Queen of New York struck again?

NBC says the woman's husband filmed the bizarre stunt as she lovingly gushed over the large cat. One witness told NBC Channel 4 that she could be heard saying, "King, I love you, I came back for you ". By the time zoo staff had arrived, the mystery woman was gone. Needless to say, the Bronx Zoo is not amused with any of this, and said they'd work with the NYPD to seek prosecution. Meanwhile, the lion didn't seem to give a damn, one way of the other, that this weird woman "made it rain" for him.

Could this weird stunt be linked to a previous incident at the same exhibit? You may remember back in late 2019, when a woman got inside the lion's enclosure at the Bronx Zoo? In the viral video that was uploaded to Instagram, the trespasser appears to be staring face to face with the animal, and even appears to taunt and dance around the animal. One witness claims the woman in the wig from Thursday appears on the very same Instagram page.

The woman from the 2019 video was later arrested that year. She would give an utterly bizarre reason for her jumping into the exhibit over her Instagram page. This doesn't appear to just be some simple social media stunt.

So no, I wasn’t fearing of the lion because the lion loved me. That’s why he came to me and I let the lion know: Lion, I love you. Do your history, it’s called reincarnation. I am the lion now!

Wow. Lunatics are afoot.

