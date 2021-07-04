New York Woman’s Camry Reaches a Stratospheric Mileage Milestone

Is anyone else thinking about Al Bundy's Dodge?

This is pretty insane. She must take good care of it.

If there's one thing I hate it's my car payment. I think I only tolerate it because the one thing I fear more is paying for car maintenance. Many believe that having expensive car issues is one of the most stressful things on the planet. That's why issues often go neglected which is very dangerous for both the river and other people on the road.

According to Mighty Auto Repair, some of the most common issues that go unfixed are tires, batteries, air filters and windshield wipers.

However, if you can pay to maintain the car it should last you quite a long time.

Who here in the Hudson Valley has run up the odometer the highest? It might be high but there's a good chance a woman who grew up in New York may have you beat.

My NBC 5 in Vermont reports that a woman has just reached over 500,000 miles on her 1999 Toyota Camry. She apparently bought it used in 2002 with roughly 40,000 miles on it.

She reportedly hit the huge number while passing through Ticonderoga. Could you imagine putting that many miles on a car? I think Toyota should give her a free one.

How long should your car really last? The lifespan of a vehicle might actually surprise you.

According to AARP, the average car should see at least 200,00 miles on it.

What car that you owned had the most mileage on it?