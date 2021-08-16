VIP tickets for the concert have already sold out. If you plan on attending this concert later on it is important to know the safety policy regarding COVID.

In less than 2 weeks some COVID regulations will be in going into effect at a popular show taking place at Bethel Woods Center for The Arts.

Ever since the COVID-19 vaccine has been available many New Yorkers have been reluctant to take it. According to the recent numbers, roughly 59% of the state has received at least two doses of the vaccine and has been fully vaccinated.

With the first summer during the pandemic with large events and gatherings allowed many New Yorkers are wondering if they'll need to get the jab in order to participate in the fun. New York City has mandated businesses must demand proof of vaccination before guests can be permitted to enter.

What about the Hudson Valley. Some venues have already followed suit out of an abundance of caution.

The Bardavon in Poughkeepsie and UPAC in Kingston have added a similar policy until at least October.

It was just last week when Live Nation announced their new policies regarding concerts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Live Nation has decided to let the artists determine the shows coronavirus policy for future shows.

What about concerts that have already been announced?

According to their Facebook page, Dead and Company announced that a COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result within 48 hours before the event will be mandatory to attend the concert.

Anyone with tickets for the pit must be fully vaccinated.

The event is scheduled for August 23.