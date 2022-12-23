Since the early days of the pandemic we have become somewhat accustomed to announcements of businesses and retailers in the area announcing closures, but this one is major, and quite shocking.

The Galleria at White Plains, a popular Westchester County shopping mall, will be closing their doors come March 2023.

Galleria White Plains, Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) and Aareal Bank Announce Closure

Since 1980, the Galleria at White Plains has been a prominent shopping location for Westchester residents, but come March 2023 it appears that shopping will be no more in White Plains.

Dating back to early 2021, plans were discussed by management and shared with the public of the potential for redeveloping the White Plains Galleria shopping mall for what was being referred to as a 'massive mixed-use project.'

In breaking news on the mall's main website from March 2022, a press release with a statement from Mayor Tom Roach indicated that the project 'could involve demolishing part or all of the structure.' Now, it appears that the entire mall will be closing its doors just one year after that announcement.'

Roach for several years expressed his concern that the mall’s streetscape is not pedestrian and shopper friendly and he has called for enhancing the frontage, specially along Main Street, to make it more enticing and eliminate the stretches of blank wall that people currently face. General concepts previously were floated to reposition the Galleria as more of an entertainment destination, but that did not take place.

At the time of the March 2022 announcement, Sears, one of the flagship/anchor stores at the Galleria at White Plains had already closed, and Macy's was not far behind.

More recently, in early November, another update was posted on the mall website discussing a new masterplan and design intending to 'build upon the remarkable renaissance under way in Downtown White Plains.' It went on to detail coding a portion of the mall in order to follow through with such a plan.

Now, it appears that the entire mall will be closing, with tenants receiving notice of the closure, effective March 2023, to prepare for the new mixed use commercial and residential space with hopes of 'transforming the Galleria for the next generation.'

Galleria at White Plains History

Upon opening their doors in 1980, the Galleria at White Plains, in its prime location of about ten acres adjacent to a major Metro-North station, was credited for somewhat of a 'rebirth' during difficult times in White Plains.

Current ownership, Pacific Retail Capital Partners, also known as PRCP, with headquarters in California, purchased the mall from the Simon Property Group back in 2016 for a reported $120 million. PRCP reports that the mall has 865,000 gross leasable square feet in its four levels with a total of 2,840 available parking spaces.

In November, PRCP announced they would be partnering with both SL Green and The Cappelli Organization to begin work on the redevelopment. CEO of the Cappelli Organization shared the following at that time:

We are extremely pleased for the opportunity to join with SL Green, Aareal Bank Group and Pacific Retail Capital Partners in the redevelopment of The Galleria site. The reimagining of this property is integral to the dramatic transformation of downtown White Plains that is well underway. We are fortunate to be able to play a role in recreating the property with mixed uses which will link the city’s transit center with the Mamaroneck Avenue corridor.

