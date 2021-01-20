Contact Us

Where You Can and Can’t Buy a ‘MyPillow’ in the Hudson Valley

By Boris January 20, 2021 9:00 PM
If you don’t necessarily care about politics but still want to get a cheap foam pillow there are still a few places to grab one in the Hudson Valley.

Because everything in 2021 is a political lightning rod, stores throughout the Hudson Valley have started to pull MyPillow products from their shelves. The company’s CEO, Mike Lindell, has continued to spread untruths about the 2020 election and is still falsely claiming that the January 6 violent riot against the nation’s capitol building was “peaceful.” As late as this week Lindell also proclaimed that he was confident Donald Trump would be the president for another four years.

 

On Tuesday, Kohl’s and Bed, Bath & Beyond announced that they would no longer be selling MyPillow, after the product was revealed as a “sponsor” of the January 6 rally in Washington D.C., appearing on the event’s website.

While Hudson Valley shoppers will no longer be able to purchase the discount foam pillow at Kohl’s or Bed, Bath & Beyond, the controversial bedding product is still being offered from many local stores. Wal-Mart, which has received pressure to also drop the MyPillow brand, showed the item as “available for store pickup” at several Hudson Valley locations on Wednesday morning.

Other Hudson Valley stores currently carrying MyPillow include Ace Hardware stores throughout the Hudson Valley. Locations in Hopewell Junction, Walden, Pleasant Valley and Carmel all had the pillow available for pickup as of Wednesday. CVS also lists the pillow for sale on its corporate website, however, local availability may vary.

Target is not currently selling the pillow, but it’s unclear if the retailer ever sold MyPillow in the first place. Sears does sell the product in their online marketplace, but the Newburgh location does not list any in their inventory.

MyPillow has its own corporate stores, with seven locations in Minnesota and South Dakota.

