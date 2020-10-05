Where is COVID-19 Spreading in the Hudson Valley?

Here are updated totals for how many active COVID-19 cases are in each part of the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Below are updated totals, as of Monday morning, for how many active COVID-19 cases are in each part of the Hudson Valley, according to each county's COVID-19 Dashboard.

Orange County

Palm Tree: 101-200 Cases



City of Newburgh: 26-50 Cases



Monroe: 26-50 Cases



Town of Newburgh: 11-25 Cases



New Windsor: 11-25 Cases



Montgomery: 11-25 Cases



Blooming Grove: 11-25 Cases



Woodbury: 11-25 Cases



Middletown: 11-25 Cases



Warwick: 11-25 Cases



Tuxedo: 1-10 Cases



Highlands: 1-10 Cases



Cornwall: 1-10 Cases



Chester: 1-10 Cases



Hamptonburgh: 1-10 Cases



Goshen: 1-10 Cases



Wawayanda: 1-10 Cases



Wallkill: 1-10 Cases



Crawford: 1-10 Cases



Mount Hope: 1-10 Cases



Greenville: 1-10 Cases

Dutchess County

Amenia- less than 5

Beacon city- 32

Beekman- less than 5

Clinton- less than 5

Dover- less than 5

East Fishkill- 15

Fishkill- 8

Fishkill village- less than 5

Hyde Park- less than 5

LaGrange- less than 5

Milan- less than 5

Millbrook- less than 5

Millerton village- less than 5

North East- less than 5

Pawling- less than 5

Pawling Village- less than 5

Pine Plains- less than 5

Pleasant Valley- less than 5

Poughkeepsie- 14

Poughkeepsie city- 10

Red Hook- less than 5

Red Hook village- less than 5

Rhinebeck- 6

Rhinebeck Village- 10

Stanford- less than 5

Tivoli village- less than 5

Union Vale -less than 5

Wappinger- 12

Wappingers Falls village- less than 5

Washington- less than 5

* Dutchess County officials note 21 cases are pending address confirmation.

Ulster County

Town of Plattekill- 6

Town of Shawangunk- 4

City of Kingston- 26

Town of New Paltz- 4

Town of Marlborough- 7

Town of Saugerties- 10

Town of Lloyd- 9

Town of Ulster- 16

Town of Wawarsing- 7

Town of Rochester-6

Town of Rosendale- 3

Town of Esopus- 6

Town of Hurley- 10

Town of Marbletown- 5

Town of Woodstock- 1

Town of Olive- 1

Town of Gardiner- 1

Town of Shandaken- 0

Town of Denning- 0

Town of Kingston- 0

Putnam County

Carmel -8





Kent- 0





Patterson - 2





Philipstown-0





Putnam Valley- 4





Southeast- 7

Note these numbers are as of Sept 25. County officials haven't released its update for Friday, Oct 2.

There are 36 active cases of COVID-19 in Sullivan County and 200 currently in quarantine or isolation. CLICK HERE for more details. Putnam County's COVID-19 Dashebaoord