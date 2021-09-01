Where COVID Is Spreading The Most Across New York State

COVID continues to spread at alarming rates across New York State, in some parts more than others.

The CDC deems COVID transmission is "High" when there are 100 or more COVID cases per 100,000 people during a 7-day period or the positivity right is 10 percent or higher.

Below are the counties are New York the CDC deems to have "High" COVID infection rates:

Albany County

Bronx County

Broome County

Cattaraugus County

Cayuga County

Chautauqua County

Chemung County

Chenango County

Clinton County

Columbia County

Cortland County

Delaware County

Dutchess County

Erie County

Franklin County

Fulton County

Genesee County

Greene County

Hamilton County

Herkimer County

Jefferson County

Kings County (Brooklyn)

Lewis County

Livingston County

Madison County

Monroe County

Montgomery County

Nassau County

New York County (Manhattan)

Niagara County

Oneida County

Onondaga County

Ontario County

Orange County

Orleans County

Oswego County

Otsego County

Putnam County

Queens County

Rensselaer County

Richmond County (Staten Island)

Rockland County

Saint Lawrence County

Saratoga County

Schenectady County

Schoharie County

Seneca County

Steuben County

Suffolk County

Sullivan County

Tioga County

Tompkins County

Ulster County

Warren County

Washington County

Wayne County

Westchester County

Allegany County

The CDC deems COVID transmission is "Substantial" when there are 50 to 100 cases of COVID cases per 100,000 people during a 7-day period or the positivity right is between 8 and 10 percent. percent or higher.

Below are the counties are New York the CDC deems to have "Substantial" COVID infection rates:

Essex County

Schuyler County

Yates County

Wyoming County

The CDC recommends fully vaccinated New Yorkers start wearing masks indoors again, in places where the transmission rate of COVID is high or substantial.

