Where COVID-19 is Spreading in the Hudson Valley
Here are updated totals for how many active COVID-19 cases are in each part of the Hudson Valley.
Ulster County
- Town of Plattekill- 34
- Town of Shawangunk- 31
- City of Kingston- 37
- Town of New Paltz- 32
- Town of Marlborough- 19
- Town of Saugerties- 29
- Town of Lloyd- 16
- Town of Ulster- 26
- Town of Wawarsing- 19
- Town of Rochester-8
- Town of Rosendale- 3
- Town of Esopus- 6
- Town of Hurley- 9
- Town of Marbletown- 3
- Town of Woodstock- 1
- Town of Olive- 6
- Town of Gardiner- 8
- Town of Shandaken- 0
- Town of Denning- 2
- Town of Kingston- 0
- Unknown: 23
Dutchess County
- Amenia- less than 5
- Beacon city- 9
- Beekman- 8
- Clinton- less than 5
- Dover- less than 5
- East Fishkill- 24
- Fishkill- 41
- Fishkill village- less than 5
- Hyde Park- 8
- LaGrange- less than 5
- Milan- less than 5
- Millbrook- less than 5
- Millerton village- less than 5
- North East- less than 5
- Pawling- less than 5
- Pawling Village- less than 5
- Pine Plains- less than 5
- Pleasant Valley- less than 5
- Poughkeepsie- 26
- Poughkeepsie city- 20
- Red Hook- 6
- Red Hook village- less than 5
- Rhinebeck- less than 5
- Rhinebeck Village- less than 5
- Stanford- less than 5
- Tivoli village- less than 5
- Union Vale -less than 5
- Wappinger- 16
- Wappingers Falls village- less than 5
- Washington- less than 5
* Dutchess County officials note 155 cases are pending address confirmation.
Orange County
- Palm Tree: 41 Cases
- City of Newburgh: 106 Cases
- Monroe: 29 Cases
- Town of Newburgh: 61 Cases
- New Windsor: 53 Cases
- Montgomery: 31 Cases
- Blooming Grove: 24 Cases
- Woodbury: 13 Cases
- Middletown: 48 Cases
- Warwick: 41 Cases
- Tuxedo: 1-10 Cases
- Highlands: 36 Cases
- Cornwall: 1-10 Cases
- Chester: 16 Cases
- Port Jervis: 22
- Deerpark: 18
- Hamptonburgh: 21 Cases
- Goshen: 26 Cases
- Wawayanda: 11 Cases
- Wallkill: 38 Cases
- Crawford: 1-10 Cases
- Mount Hope: 1-10 Cases
- Greenville: 1-10 Cases
- Minisink: 1-10 Cases
Putnam County
- Carmel: 26
- Kent: 5
- Patterson: 6
- Philipstow:4
- Putnam Valley: 4
- Southeast: 20
- Unknown: 6
Note these numbers are as of Nov. 6. Putnam County only updates its dashboard weekly.
There are 100 active cases of COVID-19 in Sullivan County and 469 currently in quarantine or isolation. CLICK HERE for more details.