Where COVID-19 is Spreading in the Hudson Valley

Here are updated totals for how many active COVID-19 cases are in each part of the Hudson Valley.

Ulster County

Town of Plattekill- 34

Town of Shawangunk- 31

City of Kingston- 37

Town of New Paltz- 32

Town of Marlborough- 19

Town of Saugerties- 29

Town of Lloyd- 16

Town of Ulster- 26

Town of Wawarsing- 19

Town of Rochester-8

Town of Rosendale- 3

Town of Esopus- 6

Town of Hurley- 9

Town of Marbletown- 3

Town of Woodstock- 1

Town of Olive- 6

Town of Gardiner- 8

Town of Shandaken- 0

Town of Denning- 2

Town of Kingston- 0

Unknown: 23

Dutchess County

Amenia- less than 5

Beacon city- 9

Beekman- 8

Clinton- less than 5

Dover- less than 5

East Fishkill- 24

Fishkill- 41

Fishkill village- less than 5

Hyde Park- 8

LaGrange- less than 5

Milan- less than 5

Millbrook- less than 5

Millerton village- less than 5

North East- less than 5

Pawling- less than 5

Pawling Village- less than 5

Pine Plains- less than 5

Pleasant Valley- less than 5

Poughkeepsie- 26

Poughkeepsie city- 20

Red Hook- 6

Red Hook village- less than 5

Rhinebeck- less than 5

Rhinebeck Village- less than 5

Stanford- less than 5

Tivoli village- less than 5

Union Vale -less than 5

Wappinger- 16

Wappingers Falls village- less than 5

Washington- less than 5

* Dutchess County officials note 155 cases are pending address confirmation.

Orange County

Palm Tree: 41 Cases

City of Newburgh: 106 Cases

Monroe: 29 Cases

Town of Newburgh: 61 Cases

New Windsor: 53 Cases

Montgomery: 31 Cases

Blooming Grove: 24 Cases

Woodbury: 13 Cases

Middletown: 48 Cases

Warwick: 41 Cases

Tuxedo: 1-10 Cases

Highlands: 36 Cases

Cornwall: 1-10 Cases

Chester: 16 Cases

Port Jervis: 22

Deerpark: 18

Hamptonburgh: 21 Cases

Goshen: 26 Cases

Wawayanda: 11 Cases

Wallkill: 38 Cases

Crawford: 1-10 Cases

Mount Hope: 1-10 Cases

Greenville: 1-10 Cases

Minisink: 1-10 Cases

Putnam County

Carmel: 26

Kent: 5

Patterson: 6

Philipstow:4

Putnam Valley: 4

Southeast: 20

Unknown: 6

Note these numbers are as of Nov. 6. Putnam County only updates its dashboard weekly.

There are 100 active cases of COVID-19 in Sullivan County and 469 currently in quarantine or isolation. CLICK HERE for more details.