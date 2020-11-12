Where COVID-19 is Spreading in the Hudson Valley

Here are updated totals for how many active COVID-19 cases are in each part of the Hudson Valley.

Ulster County

  • Town of Plattekill- 34
  • Town of Shawangunk- 31
  • City of Kingston- 37
  • Town of New Paltz- 32
  • Town of Marlborough- 19
  • Town of Saugerties- 29
  • Town of Lloyd- 16
  • Town of Ulster- 26
  • Town of Wawarsing- 19
  • Town of Rochester-8
  • Town of Rosendale- 3
  • Town of Esopus- 6
  • Town of Hurley- 9
  • Town of Marbletown- 3
  • Town of Woodstock- 1
  • Town of Olive- 6
  • Town of Gardiner- 8
  • Town of Shandaken- 0
  • Town of Denning- 2
  • Town of Kingston- 0
  • Unknown: 23

Dutchess County

  • Amenia- less than 5
  • Beacon city- 9
  • Beekman- 8
  • Clinton- less than 5
  • Dover- less than 5
  • East Fishkill- 24
  • Fishkill- 41
  • Fishkill village- less than 5
  • Hyde Park- 8
  • LaGrange- less than 5
  • Milan- less than 5
  • Millbrook- less than 5
  • Millerton village- less than 5
  • North East- less than 5
  • Pawling- less than 5
  • Pawling Village- less than 5
  • Pine Plains- less than 5
  • Pleasant Valley- less than 5
  • Poughkeepsie- 26
  • Poughkeepsie city- 20
  • Red Hook- 6
  • Red Hook village- less than 5
  • Rhinebeck-  less than 5
  • Rhinebeck Village-  less than 5
  • Stanford- less than 5
  • Tivoli village- less than 5
  • Union Vale -less than 5
  • Wappinger- 16
  • Wappingers Falls village- less than 5
  • Washington- less than 5

* Dutchess County officials note 155 cases are pending address confirmation.

Orange County

  • Palm Tree: 41 Cases
  • City of Newburgh: 106 Cases
  • Monroe: 29 Cases
  • Town of Newburgh: 61 Cases
  • New Windsor: 53 Cases
  • Montgomery: 31 Cases
  • Blooming Grove: 24 Cases
  • Woodbury: 13 Cases
  • Middletown: 48 Cases
  • Warwick: 41 Cases
  • Tuxedo: 1-10 Cases
  • Highlands: 36 Cases
  • Cornwall: 1-10 Cases
  • Chester: 16 Cases
  • Port Jervis: 22
  • Deerpark: 18
  • Hamptonburgh: 21 Cases
  • Goshen: 26 Cases
  • Wawayanda: 11 Cases
  • Wallkill: 38 Cases
  • Crawford: 1-10 Cases
  • Mount Hope: 1-10 Cases
  • Greenville: 1-10 Cases
  • Minisink: 1-10 Cases

Putnam County

  • Carmel: 26
  • Kent: 5
  • Patterson: 6
  • Philipstow:4
  • Putnam Valley: 4
  • Southeast: 20
  • Unknown: 6

Note these numbers are as of Nov. 6. Putnam County only updates its dashboard weekly.

There are 100 active cases of COVID-19 in Sullivan County and 469 currently in quarantine or isolation. CLICK HERE for more details.

