Here Is Where Can You Get Take-Out Fish Fry for Lent

Lent is officially underway, and for many people here in the Hudson Valley, that mean meatless Fridays. Luckily, there are plenty of places around the Valley offering Lenten Fish Fry. If you’re following a Lenten diet, here are some of the local take-out fish fries you can choose from.

Hudson Valley Lenten Fish Fries

Did I leave out your favorite place to get fish fry for Lent? We’re looking to expand the list, so if you know a church, organization or restaurant serving fish fry for Lent, let us know and we’ll add it to our list.

 

