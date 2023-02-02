What’s the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded In the Hudson Valley?

What's the absolute coldest temperature ever seen here in the Hudson Valley? It will depend on what part of the area, for the Hudson Valley stretches quite a distance. It's probably going to be colder on average somewhere like Monticello than it would be in the lower Hudson Valley.

But here we take a look at some of the coldest temperatures since they started keeping weather records in 1931. You'll think 20 degrees is a mild day compared to some of these numbers.

According to U.S. Climate Data, the average low temperature in Poughkeepsie for the month of January is 15 F.

The Hudson Valley's Coldest Days

According to Weather.gov., the lowest temperature ever recorded in Poughkeepsie was on January 21, 1961, when the mercury fell to a bone-chilling -30 F.

For Newburgh, their coldest temperature ever was February 8, 1967, when it hit -20 F. Of course, there could be even lower temperatures recorded for other areas north of Poughkeepsie and Newburgh, or in higher elevations.

New York State Record For Lowest Temp

How about for the entire state? The coldest recorded temperature ever in New York state was -52 F on February 18, 1979, in Old Forge, which is a small hamlet in Herkimer County.

How is the Weather Killing People in NY?

According to NOAA, the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the entire United States each year is extreme heat, followed by flash floods, and then tornadoes. So, how does this look for New York state?

According to the map, in parts of the Hudson Valley, New York City, and Long Island, the leading cause of death is also extreme heat. This makes sense if you think about it, for a lot of structures in the region are very old, and not all buildings or homes have any sort of air-conditioning.

For most of New York state, the leading cause of death by weather is actually flash floods.

