Reminder: What is the New York State Leandra’s Law?

Do you keep hearing about people in New York State violating Leandra's Law? This is probably not a good thing that we keep hearing about it. But, do you remember what Leandra's Law is all about?

Is Leandra a person? Was she from New York? What happens when people violate this law?

Get our free mobile app

Who is Leandra's Law named after?

Canva Canva loading...

Leandra's law is named after Leandra Rosado, who (at the age of 11) was a passenger in a car whose driver had been drinking. The driver crashed the car, and Leandra lost her life. There were other children injured in the car during that accident.

What takes place for someone to be charged with Leandra's Law in New York State?

Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash loading...

If someone is found to be driving under the influence of alcohol or other substances, and also has someone under the age of 15 in the car while they are operating that motor vehicle, that is where this law comes into play.

Under this law, driving under influence means that you will end up with a Class D felony and automatically spend up to 4 years in prison, plus your driver's license will be automatically suspended for at least 1 year.

Ask yourself, is it worth it? Each time, the answer should be no.

These retailers were found to have sold alcohol to underage minors:

6 From New York Allegedly Sold Alcohol to Hudson Valley Minors

Here are a bunch of laws that happened to have passed into law, the year you were born

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.

Check out these movies. Each one of them, led to a really big lawsuit.