What it Means For the Hudson Valley To Enter Phase 4 of Reopening

The Hudson Valley is officially in Phase 4 of the four-step COVID-19 reopening. Here's what will be different across the region.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed the Mid-Hudson Region can start Phase 4 of the four-phased reopening plan on Tuesday.

"The numbers show we are right where we want to be, but what's happening around the country is a cold reminder that we need to continue being cautious and smart and disciplined - no one wants to go back to the hell that we went through," Cuomo said.

The Mid-Hudson Region is made up of Dutchess, Orange, Ulster, Sullivan, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties.

The Hudson Valley joins Western New York, the Captial Region, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley, the North Country and the Southern Tier regions in Phase 4 of Cuomo's four-phased reopening plan.

Phase 4 allows low-risk indoor and outdoor arts and entertainment, film and TV production, higher education, and professional sports without fans

Low-risk outdoor arts and entertainment include outdoor zoos, botanical gardens, nature parks, grounds of historic sites and cultural institutions, outdoor museums, outdoor agritourism, local agricultural demonstrations and exhibitions; and other similar institutions/activities.

Low-risk indoor arts and entertainment include indoor museums, historical sites, aquariums, and other related institutions or activities that have been permitted to reopen.

Film and TV production encompass all activities undertaken in motion picture, music, television, and streaming productions on set, on location, or at any production or recording site.

Higher education includes but is not limited to community and junior colleges, universities, graduate and professional schools, medical schools, and technical schools.

Cuomo also said they are continuing to study the impact of activities like gym, malls and movie theaters have on spreading the virus. He confirmed those businesses will not be allowed to reopen at the start of Phase 4. He said a decision on when those businesses can reopen will be announced later.