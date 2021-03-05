What Happened to The Poughkeepsie Tapes?

I love a scary movie just as much as the next person, but when it has a Hudson Valley focus I'm even more intrigued.

Just like every one who grew up in Dutchess County throughout the 90s, I was obsessed with serial killer Kendal Francois. Okay, obsessed is the wrong word. I learned about the case in a high school forensics class and me and my friends were shocked that these women were murdered, in such a gruesome way in our own backyard.

If you're not familiar with the Kendal Francois case, I suggest you Google it. But be warned, there are some triggering details about the case.

When I went away to college back in 2007, friends back home in Poughkeepsie told me all about this movie called The Poughkeepsie Tapes. Apparently, it was loosely based off the Francois case.

According to IMDB, The Poughkeepsie Tapes is a horror/mystery/thriller and was released in Canada back in 2009. Here's the breakdown about The Poughkeepsie Tapes:

In an abandoned house in Poughkeepsie, New York murder investigators uncover hundreds of tapes showing decades of a serial killer's work.

If you make assumptions by the absolutely, spin chilling trailer, where there is a clip of a janitor, you'll see where the "loosely based' theory comes from. Francois was famously a janitor in the Arlington School District.

If you get creeped out easily, don't watch that at night. Or in the dark. Or when you're alone.

How come The Poughkeepsie Tapes didn't get a release in the Hudson Valley? Have you or someone you know watch? What did you think? Let us know what we're missing!

