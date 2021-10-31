So you might have heard that another New York town is under a boil water advisory? What exactly does that mean? Does it mean that something awful will happen if you don't boil water? Should you be advised not to do it?

Here is what the Center For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has to say on the matter:

If your town is under a "Boil Water Advisory" then that means where ever you are getting your water, something has happened to it, that can make you sick if you were to ingest it.

You can use your water to bathe and flush toilets, clean, etc, but do not get the water into your mouth or swallow it. If you want to brush your teeth, it is best that you use the bottled or boiled water for this.

So how long will I need to boil the water, before it is deemed "okay?"

If you do not have access to bottled water, you will need to boil the water. Boiling of water, in this case, is described as heating the water to a 'rolling or vigorous' boil for at least one full minute. You will then need to let the water cool before you can consume it.

You can still do things with your tap water during a Boil Water Advisory, like wash your hands, just make sure to not consume any water that comes through your pipes/plumbing until the boil water advisory has been rescinded.

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

FOR SALE: Look inside Joshua's Restaurant in Woodstock A look inside Joshua's restaurant on 51 Tinker Street in Woodstock, New York.

Ulster County’s Delicious New Secret is Open for Business Sneak Peek of the New Secret Vegan Cafe in Kingston