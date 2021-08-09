What Big Changes Are Coming to The Dutchess County Fair for 2021?

The Dutchess County Fair is back for 2021. The fairgrounds are ready to welcome everyone on August 24, 2021.

If you have gone to the fair in the past, you will know that there are a few changes from what has happened in the previous years.

Here is what we know (so far) about the changes for 2021:

You need to purchase your tickets in advance, and online. In years past, you could also purchase tickets at places like Williams Lumber or Rhinebeck Bank, this year, you will be unable to do that. Here is the link to buy tickets.

If you are looking to enter a contest, say you have the prize winning jam or muffins? You will need to enter those contests online. No entries will be allowed by the former mail-in-entry forms.

All of the performances in the grandstand, like Ian Flanigan, Jimmie Allen, and Chayce Beckham, are included in the price of the Fair ticket.

There are height requirement for all of the rides on the Midway. Most of the rides (but not all) require you to be at least 36 inches tall to ride with an adult. There are a few rides where you will need to be taller than that. Rides cost anywhere from 3 to 5 tickets, per ride.

Dogs and or pets are not allowed on the fairground property, service animals are allowed with their papers and proof of rabies vaccination.

The Dutchess County Fair takes place from August 24-29, 2021.

The Dock Dogs are back! One of the best shows to see.

The food vendors are working on making even more fantastic than years past.

The fair will have a "ThinkDifferently Day" which will take place on Thursday August 26.

The best thing that we know will happen is that the 174th Dutchess County Fair will be taking place! Feel free to send us some of the photos that you take during the fair. Have a great time.

New Restaurants Coming to the New York State Thruway These restaurants will soon be open along the New York State Thruway.

25 Must Try Pizza Places in the Hudson Valley Here are some of our must-try places to grab a slice in the Hudson Valley: