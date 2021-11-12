What Are You Legally Obligated to Do to Display a US Flag in NYS?

Have you ever thought about it? You have a United States Flag and you want to display it, but there are certain things that you need to do, according to the US Flag Code, that you need to do to maintain the required respect for the flag.

The US Flag code is pretty inclusive, even including information as to how long you should fly a flag at half-mast after the President passes away.

Here are a few of the highlights to cover most people in the event that you would like to display a flag:

First, you should only display the flag in nice weather. If it is going to rain, you should take it down. The exception to this is if you have an all weather flag. (I had no idea that these existed).

Flags should not be flown at night unless they are properly illuminated. This should be a fixed light that shines on the flag, from dusk to dawn.

If you are going to fly the US Flag and the New York State flag, the US Flag will need to be flown above New York State flag.

On an Election Day, a US Flag is to be displayed at every polling station.

The Flag is to be displayed at all public schools in the State of New York, but it is only required to be hoisted on days when there are students in session.

Every Post Office is required to fly a US Flag.

Have you ever wondered if it is Half-Staff or Half-Mast? While either can be used to refer to a flag that is flown at the mid-way point of their flag pole, it is more common to see the "Half-Mast" referred to on ships, and "Half-Mast" on land.

Do you fly a flag at your home?

