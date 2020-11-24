What Are The Most Popular Pies in the Hudson Valley?

Thanksgiving week is finally here and if you're anything like me, you're fasting to make room for the feast that is headed our way.

For the last week or so we've been listening to some of your Thanksgiving opinions when it comes to what's on the menu. For instance we received a ton of text messages regarding Thanksgiving sides. Apparently, Deviled Eggs is a delicacy around the Hudson Valley and canned cranberries are better than homemade.

When it comes to the main course, Turkey is king. Even though there is a strong argument for spiraled ham. We can have that argument another time, but ham is just as good if not better than turkey in my opinion.

Of course we couldn't leave out dessert.

When it comes to Thanksgiving dessert there really is only one word we all think of: Pies.

Thankfully, Zippia.com did a little bit of research and was able to breakdown what pies were most popular from each state.

There are 6 flavors of pie that were favored across the U.S. and they are a follows.

Pumpkin Apple Pecan Sweet Potato Pie Cream pie

However only 3 flavors made it to the top of the list across the US. Those flavors being apple, pecan and pumpkin.

This should come as no surprise, but pecan really took the south by storm nabbing 5 spots including Texas and Louisiana.

Pumpkin is Pumpking as a favorite of 42 states, including New York.

3 states favored apple pie, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Delaware.

Since pumpkin is so popular in New York, we want to breakdown how the Hudson Valley is consuming pies.

Let us know what county your from and your favorite pie? We'll figure out the most popular pie across the Hudson Valley in no time!