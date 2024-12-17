On Monday, December 16, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office released its final stats for gun-related crimes and shootings in the Westchester area for 2024.

There were significant changes in a number of crime categories around the area. Here's a breakdown and some highlights.

Gun-Related Crime in Westchester County, NY

Westchester County District Attorney Rocah started the press release by sharing, "Thanks to our strong partnerships with law enforcement, we have responded with large-scale search warrants and aggressive investigations that have led to the seizure of hundreds of illegal firearms, and the removal of dangerous individuals from our communities."

According to a report on crime in Westchester County from May 2024, overall crime has decreased in Westchester County by a staggering 10% year over year. In fact, the report even breaks down the type of crime and the change over the years in those individual areas.

Get our free mobile app

Crimes including Motor Vehicle Theft, Larceny, Burglary, Robbery, and Rape all decrease year over year from 2023 to 2024.

When looking into fatal crimes in Westchester County, the district attorney also shared statistics about Murder rates. According to data from the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Service (DCJS), there were 7 murders in Westchester County in 2023. Flash forward to 2024 and murders decreased by 57% to a total of 3 murders between January to May.

How Westchester County Tackled Gun Crime in 2024

2024 was a banner year for Westchester County when it comes to getting guns off the street.

According to the most recent press release from DA Rocah, there were 11 major gun-related crime convictions in 2024. In total, DA Rocah shared that there were over 185 defendants for felony gun charges with over 340 firearms seized.

These Are The 7 Safest Counties In New York State Gallery Credit: Yasmin Young