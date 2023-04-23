West Point to Host Special Olympics New York Spring Games

Approximately 500 athletes from all across New York are set to compete at one of New York's most prestigious campuses!

The 2023 Special Olympics New York Spring Games are coming to the West Point Military Academy this weekend as athletes from the Hudson Valley, New York City, Long Island, and Capital Region are set to compete in various summer games.

Special Olympics New York Spring Games

The spring games will take place on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at Shea Stadium located on the campus of West Point Military Academy at Townsley Road, West Point, NY. This year athletes will compete in events including swimming, track & field, and powerlifting.

Hudson Valley Spring Games Schedule

This weekend's event will kick off with the parade of athletes from 9:45 a.m.-10 a.m. Opening ceremonies will start at 10 a.m. and run until 11 a.m. Competition in track and field, swimming, and powerlifting will begin at 11:20 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m.

Special Olympics New York

Special Olympics New York is the largest state chapter in the country, serving more than 42,000 athletes across New York with year-round sports training, athletic competition, and health screenings. They also partner with more than 200 schools statewide to offer Unified Sports, where students with and without disabilities compete as teammates. All Special Olympics New York programs are offered at no cost to athletes, their families, or caregivers.

The organization has earned the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar.com, making it one of the most trusted charities in the business nationally. For additional information about Special Olympics New York, to learn more about getting involved, or to make a donation, visit them online here.

