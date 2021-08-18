Here's one way to ruin someone's special day.

Being a part of working the wedding reception industry, this one hits close to home and has to be one of the worst things someone could do to a couple on their wedding day. Just picture a happily married bride and groom celebrating with their friends and family at a beautiful venue in the Hudson Valley. There's nothing but positive things happening until the couple realizes that someone has stolen some of their wedding gifts from the gift table.

That's exactly what happened back on July 19th, 2021 at the Diamond Mills Hotel in Saugerties. According to a press release from the Saugerties Police Department, they were contacted by someone reporting that a larceny took place at the wedding venue.

The person stated that "multiple wedding cards belonging to the bride were missing from a box, which was left unattended in the lobby of the venue." After the complaint was reported Saugerties police started an investigation that revealed that an employee of the venue could have stolen the cards. Police allege that he removed the cards from the gift box and concealed them in his sweatshirt while working at the event.

Police say that 31-year-old Kory Rogers from Saugerties, who was working the event on July 19th, allegedly removed the cards from the gift box and concealed them in his sweatshirt to go undetected.

Once the investigation was complete on August 15th, Saugerties Police arrested and charged Rogers with the "Felony of Grand Larceny in the 4th Degree." Once in custody, Rogers was processed at police headquarters and then released with an appearance ticket that is returnable to the Village of Saugerties Justice Court on August 30, 2021, to answer his charge.

Police did not release any other information about the alleged crime, or if the cards were returned to the bride and groom. Once more information comes available, we will update this article.

