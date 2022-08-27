Update: Harmful Algal Blooms Spread to More Parts of Ulster County

More than ever, we have been notified about the dangers that have been lurking in Hudson Valley water. It's important to be aware of the concern not only for ourselves, family and friends but most importantly for our pets that we love dearly.

Pet owners understand the feeling of giving our fur babies anything and everything. However, it's also our job as their caretakers to make sure that they are safe, protected, and healthy.

From recent sightings to plants and bodies of water, it's important to be informed. There are important reminders that pet owners should keep in mind during the warmer months in the Hudson Valley.

There are harmful bacteria in Hudson Valley bodies of water.

One bacteria is called cyanobacterial blooms which should be avoided at all costs. It can be dangerous to us and fatal to animals.

This can also be known as blue-green algae. However, cyanobacterial blooms are ultimately organisms that are found in water and can be commonly found in freshwater. This consists of streams, lakes, rivers, and other bodies of water.

There is another type of bacteria that Hudson Valley residents should be concerned about as well.

A Rockland County lake recently closed due to Harmful Algal Bloom. The DEC provided information that confirms that these blooms were caused by environmental conditions and water.

Harmful Algal Blooms also known as HABs change the appearance of bodies of water that are affected. These colors can appear as a wide range of yellow, brown, red, green and even a blue-green tone.

There has been an update from the Hudson River Watershed Alliance about Harmful Algal Blooms.

According to their recent post, "More observations this week have confirmed that the bloom now includes Sturgeon Pool and the Rondout Creek at the Creek Locks Road boat launch in the Town of Ulster, downstream of its confluence with the Wallkill River. This is in addition to the Wallkill River in New Paltz and Rosendale, where the bloom continues."

However, conditions can change on a daily basis but it's important to be aware of this.

Should Hudson Valley residents be concerned about this?

For the most part, everyone should stay away from water that has Harmful Algal Blooms. This includes people and animals. The water should not be consumed which can cause health issues for not only people but their pets as well.

According to Hudson River Watershed Alliance, "Stop using water and seek medical attention immediately if symptoms such as vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, skin, eye or throat irritation, allergic reactions, or breathing difficulties occur after drinking or having contact with blooms or untreated surface water."

