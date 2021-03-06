WATCH: NYPD Unleashes Robotic Dog at Crime Scene

The New York Police Department has a new canine on the force, but it's not what you'd expect.

According to the New York Post, the New York Police Department (NYPD) has unleashed their newest member of the force. Unleashed is the perfect word for how they revealed their new member because it's a dog. Well, not a real dog. It's a robot dog named Digidog.

Digidog weighs 70 pounds, can climb stairs, and can run 3.5 miles per hour, according to the New York Post. It features two-way communication, and is equipped with lights and cameras that allow police officers to see "its surroundings in real-time". This dog will be able to use its artificial intelligence to navigate things and complex environments. However, this robotic dog is still in the testing phase. Watch the robotic dog in action below.

The robotic dog was at a crime scene on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. It was deployed to a home invasion crime scene in the Bronx, according to the New York Post. Police have confirmed to the New York Post that they responded to the address for an ongoing investigation and found no one there. This wasn't the first time the robotic dog was on the case. The NYPD also deployed another robotic dog in October 2020 to a shooting in Brooklyn.

I don't know about you, but these robot dogs always freak me out. Boston Dynamics, the makers of most of these robots, is incredibly intelligent and innovative. But as Jeff Goldblum in Jurassic Park says, "Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should."