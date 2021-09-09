Washingtonville Homeowner Finds Ball of Snakes Hiding in Pool

This video will haunt my dreams forever. Remember the days when the craziest place we'd find a snake hiding was on a plane?

It may be cooling off a little bit outside but it's still technically still summer. Just because stores are already selling Halloween candy doesn't mean it's necessarily time to cover up the pool. There's still a few weeks left to enjoy a swim or a relaxing float.

It might be difficult to relax when you're sitting there poolside and all of a sudden you see a massive snake coming out of the wall. Then you see another and then another.

That's the nightmare that one Washingtonville homeowner experienced today in her pool when a ball of snakes came barreling out of the side of her pool and dangled over the water.

The snakes were reportedly removed safely and released into the wild. Something tells me that the homeowner may not have a mouse problem this fall.

A fear of snakes is called ophidiophobia and it's quite common. According to a Gallup poll, over 50% of adults are afraid of snakes. It actually topped the list of fears beating out public speaking, heights and being closed off in tight spaces.

Even if you don't have an irrational fear of snakes this video is still more than enough to make your skin crawl even if they don't.

If you're afraid of snakes you know you still want to watch this video.

Check this out. What would you do?

[video width="720" height="1280" mp4="https://townsquare.media/site/704/files/2021/09/attachment-video-1631219791.mp4"][/video]