Wappingers Reminding People of Winter Parking Rules

Not sure if you can park on the street during the 'winter?' Does winter start on November 1, November 15, December 1? Does it start at midnight? Does it end at 6am? Maybe 8am? When does winter end? March 1? April1?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

For some, it can seem pretty confusing. It is also great when a town, reminds residents, in advance as to what and when they should not do something. For instance, the Village of Wappingers took to a local publication this week to remind residents that the snow ordinance will be in effect from December 1, 2020 through April 1, 2021. This is for the hours of Midnight through 7am where no person should be parked on a public street. In addition to the parking restrictions, it also mentioned that you need to keep your sidewalks free from snow and ice and that you have 24-hours after the snow fall ends to clear your sidewalks. If you park on the street or fail to keep your sidewalks clear, you could be fined.

What are the other towns/villages that also have parking restrictions during winter? Here are just a few here in the Hudson Valley:

Saugerties, No parking on streets between 3am and 7am, December 15 to March 15

Kingston, Several different rules/regulations, based on whether or not it snowed. Click here for info on City of Kingston.

Poughkeepsie, No parking on streets or certain city lots between, 12am and 8am,, November 1 to April 1

Middletown, No parking is allowed on city streets between the hours of 2am and 6am between November 15 and April 15

Warwick, No parking during winter weather, November 1 through April 1

Hyde Park, No parking on streets, midnight to 6am, November 15 to March 15

If your town is not listed above, check with your local municipality for hours and days. If you don't, you could end up with a ticket. Have you ever gotten a ticket for parking on a road during winter when there wasn't any snow? Let us know.