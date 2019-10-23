Wappingers Man Collected Nearly $30k Illegally, Police Say

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Wappingers Falls man, in connection with a recent larceny investigation.

Investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Detective Division, in conjunction with the Investigations Division of the Dutchess County Department of Community and Family Services, has revealed that Curtis A. Parks illegally obtained $29,817 in daycare provider payments between October 2015 and May 2017 by allegedly failing to disclose past arrests that would have made him ineligible to receive said payments.

Parks was arrested on October 22 and charged with grand larceny third-degree, a felony. After being processed he was arraigned at the City of Poughkeepsie Court and released to reappear at a later date.

