Work to Improve Complicated Intersection in Wappingers Falls Underway

The long-awaited roundabout will be here before you know it.

If you spend any time driving around the Hudson Valley Regional Airport in the Town of Wappingers, you already know that the intersection that connects Route 376, All Angels Hill Road, and New Hackensack Road is one of the worst intersections in all of the Hudson Valley.

Personally, I've spent a ton of time simply waiting at the traffic lights to turn green, and because there is traffic coming from all directions, the lights stay red longer than almost every other intersection in the Hudson Valley.

Google MAps Google MAps loading...

Traffic Circle Project

Thankfully, the long-awaited roundabout construction that has been in the works for quite some time has begun.

As construction ramps up, it is expected to be done in stages that will include traffic shifts, alternating one-way traffic, and in some cases, minimal closures. If you drive in the area of construction, town officials are reminding everyone to pay attention to the messages on digital message boards around the area for updates on construction and traffic.

Construction is expected to be done in stages, including traffic shifts, alternating one-way traffic, and minimal closures. Throughout construction, digital message boards will be posted and travel advisories distributed to alert motorists about traffic changes.

The construction project will include, landscaping with over 50 new trees and 200+ shrubs and plants, new decorative lampposts, pedestrian crosswalks, sidewalks, and a "pocket park" that will have fresh landscaping and benches.

Once the traffic circle is complete, residents of Wappingers and anyone who drives on Roue 376, All Angels Hill, and New Hackensack Roads are hopeful that it will improve traffic flow, ease congestion, improve travel time, and reduce emissions.

When Will Construction be Finished?

When plans were submitted for the roundabout project officials stated that the majority of the construction would happen in the 2022 and 2023 construction seasons and should be completed by the summer of 2023.

This would also be a good time to remind drivers of the area (me included) that it's likely that traffic in the area will likely get worse before it gets better during rush hour times but should be worth it in the long run.

10 of the Strangest Things Found in Hudson Valley Cars These items were found in cars all across the Hudson Valley