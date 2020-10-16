Wappingers Falls Issues Trick-or-Treating Safety Tips

The Village of Wappingers Falls police department has issued safety tips for those who are venturing out this year for Halloween.

Halloween is just a few short weeks away, and obviously, it's going to be a very different experience this year as compared to previous Halloweens. Some Hudson Valley towns are not allowing trick-or-treating this year, and many people are against it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Personally, I'm do not plan on taking my kids out to random houses to trick-or-treat. We're trying to think of an alternative, and most likely be having a Halloween party with just us to allow the kids to dress up and celebrate.

If you do plan on heading out to trick-or-treat, the Village of Wappingers Falls Police Department is offering tips from AAA to families who venture out this year.

According to a press release, masked costumes are in this year, so just be sure that vision is not obstructed in any way. Washable gloves can be worn, or carry hand sanitizer and use between houses. Be sure that your costume is comfortable and nothing is dragging on the ground.

Additional tips include working one side of the street at a time, crossing only at corners or crosswalks, visiting fewer homes than normal, and sticking to those you know. If you're driving your child from house to house, be sure to use appropriate car seats, and have children enter the vehicle from the passenger side.

You should also avoid large groups and stick to the immediate family members you're with. Encourage teens to follow social distancing guidelines while out with friends.