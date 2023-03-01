New Businesses & Construction Bring Life to ‘Dying’ Wappingers Shopping Plaza

What was once a pretty busy shopping plaza in a prominent location on Rt. 9 in Wappingers Falls has been struggling for quite a few years.

Thinking back to my childhood in the Hudson Valley, before Hannaford anchored the shopping plaza, Waldbaums occupied the space, and I vividly remember when Old Country Buffet first opened at the other end of the plaza and people would line up along the other storefronts for hours just to get a seat.

Empty storefronts and closed-down restaurants have made up a majority of the Wappinger Plaza at 1490 Rt. 9 for quite some time, but recently, some new construction and the addition of a few new businesses has certainly brought some needed life to the plaza.

New Nail Salon & Spa Set To Open in Wappinger Plaza

Visitors to the plaza may have noticed some new signage for the upcoming addition of Lucky Nail & Spa 2, which is set to open soon. Some recent posts on social media about the new location indicate that the nail salon and spa will be the 'next level of modern salons with the latest generation of nail trends and natural organic products.'

Grand Opening details are still being worked out, but the business shared that they will offer exclusive beauty and wellness journey toward meeting visitors' specific well-being needs.

Hot Pot Restaurant Nears Opening in Wappinger Plaza

There's been a lot of progress on the highly anticipated K-Pot Korean-BBQ & Hot Pot restaurant's construction in the plaza. Signage is up, the front windows of the restaurant have all sorts of advertising, and hungry Hudson Valley residents are eagerly waiting for their chance to check it out.

The concept of this style of hot pot dining is that it is a hands-on experience, as well as all-you-can-eat. There are warmers built into the table at each seat, and customers will be able to build their own meals and cook them at their table.

Popeyes Construction Underway on Rt. 9 in Wappingers

Those living further south in Dutchess County were pretty excited to hear that Popeyes would eventually be opening a location in a prominent Rt. 9 location in Wappingers. These days, construction is well underway, and the building that was once Romanelli's Restaurant and Pizzeria has been torn down and completely rebuilt to house the new fast-food restaurant.

By the looks of things, Popeyes Wappingers will soon be serving up chicken to the Hudson Valley in this busy area.

Are there any other businesses you would love to see added to this plaza that seems to be on the up and up these days?

