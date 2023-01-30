Do You Know This Man? He’s Wanted for Allegedly Stealing a Car in Dutchess County

New York State Police are looking for the community's help in locating a man who allegedly stole a car in the town of Wappinger.

New York State Police are hoping that someone from the Hudson Valley might have information that could help them identify the man pictured below.

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Car Theft in Wappinger

Police didn't provide any information on the make or model of the vehicle that was stolen but did say that back on January 10th, 2023 a vehicle was stolen from the driveway of a residence on Route 9D in the town of Wappinger. The stolen vehicle was later found abandoned somewhere in the city of Newburgh in Orange County according to a press release provided by the New York State Police website.

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Person of Intrest in Wappinger, NY

Police didn't say if they think the man pictured above is responsible for the theft but are hoping that someone might recognize him and that could help them in figuring out what happened. The pictures provided above look to have been taken at a convenience store or gas station. The person of interest looks to be an African American male, bald, over 40, wearing tan/brown pants, a greenish jacket, and black and gray sneakers.

Police didn't provide any other information but did ask the community if anyone could help in possibly identifying the pictured individual to please contact the New York State Police at the Wappinger barracks at (845) 677-7300. Police have asked that any callers please refer to case # 11234309.

As with most cases, any calls made to the New York State Police will remain confidential.

