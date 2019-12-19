Wallkill Man Charged in Nightclub Slaying Still At Large

A Wallkill man has been formally charged with murder in connection with the slaying of another man outside a Wallkill nightclub on Nov. 3, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced Wednesday.

Jamaad Murphy, 26, was indicted by a Grand Jury on charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and reckless endangerment.

The charge states Murphy fatally shot a man outside the Made in Puerto Rico Latin Cuisine and Sports Bar on Schutt Road Extension in Wallkill at 2:15 a.m. Additionally, the two counts of criminal possession of a weapon pertain to the .40 caliber handgun Murphy is accused of using in the murder, and the reckless endangerment charge correlates to the suspect’s alleged endangerment of another patron who had left the establishment during the slaying, Hoovler said.

The incident began with a fight inside the bar that later spilled into the parking lot. Once outside, Matthew Napoleoni, 23, was fatally shot in the parking lot.

While indicted for the crime, Murphy has still not been taken into custody. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office and New York State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him, with a $2,500 reward being offered by the New York State Crime Stoppers for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hot Line at 866-313-TIPS.

If convicted, Murphy faces 25 years to life in prison for the murder charge.