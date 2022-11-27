“Unbelievable” Bat Photos Go Viral In the Hudson Valley

It's not everyday that someone captures pictures like these. Local nature photographer Jim Yates recently shared some amazing images of a little brown bat in flight that has captivated thousands of people in the Hudson Valley. The most impressive part is how close he was able to get.

Yes, Hudson Valley, NY Bats are Adorable

"Maybe the only thing that flies that's harder to [photograph] than swallows, although this [bat] was pretty cooperative and kept going around a pond in pretty much thee same pattern", said Yates along with the images he shared of an adorable (and hungry) little brown bat. The comment section was mesmerized.

Nature Photography is Hard

"Amazing captures - especially during daylight. Didn’t know they hunted during the day!", said one Hudson Valley woman. "Your shots are in a class of their own. Seriously? A bat in flight? Why is it that this the first time in my life that I’ve ever seen these types of photos? So cool to see" complimented another. Jim was able to get close enough to the fuzzy fella to actually photograph its open mouth (below).

Little Brown Bats in the Hudson Valley

"Wow, look at those sharp, tiny teeth... what a fantastic shot", observed one grateful commenter. "Just fascinating!", added another. Mr. Yates shared that for every photograph he shared, there were hundreds of others that were unusable due to the quickness (and random directional changes) of the bat's flight. This is also a very vulnerable time for these adorable creatures.

This is hibernation season for most bats in New York, and while a sunny and warm day may entice one (like this photo star) out of their slumber, bats need to remain as undisturbed as possible. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently reminded Hudson Valley residents to avoid hiking in caves, mines, or other natural bat hibernation areas, until spring.

