6 Things That Will Piss Off Anyone From Poughkeepsie

There are numerous things that stress us all out, right? We have family, work, friends, bills...the list goes on and on but if you live in Poughkeepsie we've come up with six things on top of everything else that most definitely set you off!

Not Understanding How to Merge onto Route 9

There are a few things that drivers can do that drive everyone from Poughkeepsie NUTS! Let's start with anyone that is trying to merge onto or get off route 9 anywhere near the Mid-Hudson Bridge. There is nothing worse than coming off the arterial and being behind someone that doesn't understand how to properly get onto Route 9 northbound. UGH! How about if you have to go around and try to get on route 9 south...That's even worse.

Billy sent us a message and said "how about the merge coming off the bridge from Highland to Route 9? Talk about a disaster! There is at least one accident every day there." Yup both locations are notorious for accidents.

Kids That go to Marist

Poughkeepsie residents that we heard from told us that most of the students are GREAT but there are a select few that seem to think they own the world. Mary, who works at a diner in Poughkeepsie told us, "there is nothing worse than some groups of Marist girls that come into the diner. They can be soo rude and act like I'm beneath them. It's even worse if it's late at night and they have had a few drinks." She ended her text by saying, "They are awful tippers!!"

Calling the Civic Center by its New Name

Most Poughkeepsie residents will always refer to the newly named MJ Nesheiwat Convention Center as the Civic Center. Chris, from Poughkeepsie, let us know that when someone talks about the civic center and calls it by its new name he will act like he has no idea what place they are talking about until they call it the civic center...LOL! For the purpose of not angering anyone else (besides Chris), it is the MJ Nesheiwat Convention Center!

Calling Poughkeepsie Upstate

I think most of the Hudson Valley can agree that we are NOT upstate New York. Upstate is Buffalo, Albany, Rochester, and Syracuse, right? The argument has gone on for many years and I think when anyone refers to any part of the Hudson Valley as upstate it pisses them off. Us included!!!

Not Saying Poughkeepsie Properly

If you've ever had a conversation with someone not from the area and they try to say Poughkeespie it can be kind of funny. It doesn't piss off everyone when it is said wrong but it does bother some. The correct way to say it is.....puh·kip·see! (I wonder why we don't spell it the same way?)

Thinking Your Pizza is Better Than Gino's

Being a Poughkeepsie resident for the last few years, I added this one to the list because as I've said many times, Ginos on Main Street in Poughkeepsie has hands down the best pizza anywhere! When someone challenges that statement, I'm ready to fight...LOL!

If you live in Poughkeepsie and there's a sure-fire thing someone can say or do that will piss you off that we missed, please let us know. Leave a comment and we will update this article with your suggestions.

