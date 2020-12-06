Van Heusen & Izod Store in Fishkill Closing

Sadly, we will have to say goodbye to yet another store in the Hudson Valley.

Over the past 9 months we've said goodbye to several businesses in the area. It seems like no industry is safe from the financial hardships that the coronavirus has caused. The virus seems to be a final nail in the coffin for a lot of businesses that were already struggling.

This one hurts almost as bad as J.C. Penney

As a man I can honestly say it's difficult to find good quality casual, business casual and and formal clothes at an affordable price. The struggle is real. With more and more department stores closing it's going to only get more difficult.

One of the best stores in the Hudson Valley to get some nice men's dress clothes will be closing their doors.

The Vanheusen & Izod Store located in the Hudson Valley Towne Center in Fishkill will be closing early next year. Signs on the doorway promote massive sales throughout the store. Perhaps it might make a good place to stop to help make a dent on someone's Christmas list.

Just a few weeks ago it was announced that their neighbors at the Bass Factory Outlets will soon be closing as well.

According to employees at the location, the store will continue to be open until February 28. Until then you can most likely expect some pretty heavy discounts.

What business will be the next victim to the pandemic? Unfortunately, we might find out sooner rather than later.